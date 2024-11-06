South African Company Gets International Recognition At The Learning Technologies Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTH AFRICA, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Many South African companies yearn for recognition on the global stage. Achieving that accolade, however, is no easy task. But when South African eLearning solutions provider New Leaf Technologies was shortlisted for the global Learning Technologies Awards , applause streamed in from across the globe.

The Learning Technologies Awards is to the learning and development (L&D) industry what the Oscars are to the film industry. This prestigious event provides companies working in learning technologies the opportunity to showcase their innovations and achievements to the world. But it's not just about innovative technology-it's also about its impact on learners' experiences and outcomes, which played a significant role in New Leaf Technologies being shortlisted.

Competition in this arena is fierce, and simply being nominated is a huge recognition. The Learning Technologies Awards 2024 shortlist reads like a who's who of the industry and includes many well-known names such as Adeptly, Dell Technologies, PwC, Sky Learn, CNN Academy, and Deloitte UK Co-pilot.

This year, New Leaf Technologies was shortlisted in the category“Best Use Of Learning Data Analytics To Impact Learner And Business Performance” for its ground-breaking Training Intelligence System (TIS). The software, which can be integrated into leading learning management software (LMS) platforms, uses advanced data analytics to drive learner engagement and business performance. The listing places the company among the top five learning organisations worldwide.

In their submission, New Leaf Technologies detailed how they worked with Wellness Warehouse, South Africa's leading health and wellness retailer, to deliver a complete digital learning management solution. Plugged into the aNewspring LMS, the TIS creates training reports that provide a holistic view of the learning and operational ecosystem, drawing from three main sets of data: employee learning experience (e.g. learner engagement, progress, and completion rates), operational performance tracking (with integrated dashboards linked to employee scorecards), and survey data (gathered through qualitative feedback from learners and managers).

After implementing the Training Intelligence System, Wellness Warehouse reported that course completion rates jumped from 25% to 99.79%, and course completion time decreased from 180 days to 9 days. The automated reporting system also saved the Wellness Warehouse L&D team approximately 40 hours per report, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives.

The Learning Technologies Awards will be held on 13th November, 2024, in London. Michael Hanly, Managing Director of New Leaf Technologies, will lead a delegation of colleagues to the UK to attend the award ceremony, where over 800 delegates are expected to attend.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us as a business, but perhaps more importantly, the South African learning and development industry as a whole-to show that we are among the best in the world. I hope that it will lead to more international clients being serviced from a South African base, which will in turn stimulate local employment and growth in the local sector.

We have always sought to make a difference. New Leaf Technologies' motto is 'Growing People', and we believe that's exactly what we are doing. The fact that we have been nominated in this highly competitive arena is a huge achievement in itself.”

About New Leaf Technologies:

New Leaf Technologies is an eLearning company based in South Africa. It provides top-of-the-line learning software and services to corporations, training companies, and educational institutions. The company offers tailor-made course content, turnkey design, and production services that create holistic eLearning experiences. For more information, visit newleaftech.

About The Learning Technologies Awards:

The Learning Technologies Awards is an annual awards programme celebrating the most recognisable, memorable, and life-changing eLearning worldwide. The 2024 event featured entries across 20 categories, and over 800 attendees will gather in London on 13 November 2024 to celebrate excellence in L&D. For more information, visit co.

