(MENAFN) As the 2024 U.S. presidential election enters its final stages, officials have confirmed that the first polling stations in Indiana and Kentucky have officially closed. These two states are among the earliest to conclude in this highly anticipated and contentious election. Meanwhile, the last states to close their polling stations will be Hawaii and Alaska, with voting in these regions expected to end in approximately six hours.



With the first results trickling in, all eyes are on the critical swing states, where the outcome of the race remains uncertain. These battleground states—Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina—are the key to deciding the next president. In these states, neither the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, nor the Republican contender, former President Donald Trump, has managed to establish a clear advantage. The fluidity of these states' voting patterns is expected to determine the eventual winner, with both campaigns focused on securing every possible vote in these regions.



This election is marked by intense divisions within the American electorate, as both Harris and Trump have faced significant challenges during their campaigns. Kamala Harris, representing the Democratic Party, is the first woman of Black and Asian descent to run for president, which has made her candidacy historic, but also a lightning rod for both support and criticism. On the other side, Donald Trump, the former president and Republican candidate, is aiming for a political comeback after his defeat in 2020, with a strong base of support in many rural and conservative-leaning areas.



The race has been heavily influenced by ongoing political and social issues, including rising inflation, healthcare reform, immigration, and women's rights. These issues have created a charged political atmosphere, with voters expressing concerns over the future direction of the country. The heightened polarization has only added to the scrutiny faced by both candidates, with many voters deeply dissatisfied with the choices before them.



*The Washington Post* described the 2024 presidential election as presenting one of the most disappointing options for American voters in the nation's history. Both Trump and Harris have struggled to win over significant portions of the electorate, with many Americans feeling that neither candidate represents their interests or values. As a result, voter turnout has been high, with millions casting ballots early, either by mail or in person, further amplifying the significance of swing state outcomes.

