Republicans regain control of US Senate from Democrats in congressional elections

(MENAFN) In the US congressional held on Tuesday, Republicans regained control of the Senate from the Democrats, as reported by The Associated Press. This shift in power was solidified when Senator Deb Fischer won reelection in Nebraska, marking a significant victory for the Party. With this win, Republicans now hold 51 seats in the Senate, securing control of the chamber for the first time in four years. Currently, the Democrats hold 42 seats, with several states still awaiting results.



The Senate elections saw 34 seats up for grabs, with senators serving six-year terms, and one-third of the Senate elected every two years. Given the procedural rules in the Senate, parties typically need 60 votes to pass significant legislation, rather than just a simple majority of 50 votes. This makes the 51-49 majority currently held by Republicans an important factor in future legislative activities.



In the House of Representatives, all 435 seats were also up for election. The race for control of the House remains closely contested, with predictions suggesting a near-even split between Republicans and Democrats. As of now, 179 Republicans and 150 Democrats have secured their seats, and a few dozen highly competitive elections will determine which party will take control of the chamber.



At the state and local levels, voters made decisions on a wide array of initiatives and races, including school board elections and state-level ballot measures with the potential to become law. Additionally, 11 gubernatorial races were contested, further shaping the political landscape across the country.

