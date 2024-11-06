Ukraine Intercepts 38 Russian Drones Overnight Wed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 38 Russian drones that the Russians had launched at Ukraine since Tuesday night.

That's according to the Air Force Command , Ukrinform saw.

From 20:00 on Tuesday, November 5, the Russians attacked Odesa region with two Kh-59 and Kh-31P guided air missiles, launched from over the Black Sea, and 63 Shahed-type onw-way attack UAVs and unmanned drones of an unknown type from Briansk, Primorsk-Akhtarsk, Orel, and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft units, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams of the Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 07:30, the downing of 38 drones was confirmed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Twenty enemy drones went missing from radars in various regions of Ukraine, two more remain in Ukraine's airspace. Air defenses remain activated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of November 5, Russian troops launched attack drones from the northern and southern directions.