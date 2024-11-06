(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) --



1956 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a decree banning export of rice, flour and sugar for 15 days after an increase in food prices following closure of Suez Canal because of the aggression on Egypt.

1978 -- Sinbad the Sailor was the first play for children performed in State of Kuwait. The play, written by Mahfoudh Abdulrahman and directed by Mansour Al-Mansour, starred Mohammad Al-Surayye, Istiqlal Ahmad, Khaled Al-Obaid and Abdulrahman Al-Aql.

1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah personally extinguished the last oil well fire. State of Kuwait succeeded in extinguishing over 700 oil wells' fire that were set alight by retreating Iraqi forces. Teams from Kuwait and 10 countries put off the blazes in 240 days.

2006 -- Kuwait National Assembly, or parliament, passed a bill obliging shareholding and closed companies to contribute one percent of their net profits to state's budget.

2007 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish Government Performance Follow-Up Agency (GPF) with a mandate of improving performance of ministries and government agencies. The Agency would be supervised by the Prime Minister.

2012 -- Governor of Capital Governorate Sheikh Ali Jaber Al-Sabah opened Kuwait Road in Bisceglie, Italy, the first road in the European continent with a Kuwaiti name.

2018 -- Heavy rain hit Kuwait, paralyzing traffic and forcing shutdown of all public institutions nationwide.

2019 -- Talal Al-Reshidi, of Kuwait, won the Trap Competition of the Asian Shooting Championship in Qatar thus qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

2022 -- Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) announced beginning of commercial operation of Al-Zour Refinery, the largest in the world.

2022 -- Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital announced success of the first endoscopy procedure of the digestive system by using artificial intelligence, aimed at discovering tumors in the colon and stomach. (end)

