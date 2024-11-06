Turkish main stock index ends Tuesday’s session lower

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, closed Tuesday at 8,618.57 points, marking a decline of 0.52 percent from the previous session's close. The had opened the day at 8,714.65 points but experienced a drop of 45.31 points by the end of the trading session. During this time, the daily transaction volume on the exchange reached 68 billion liras, which is equivalent to USD1.97 billion.



In commodities, gold saw an increase, with the price of an ounce reaching USD2,746.45 by the close of the day. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil traded at approximately USD75.70 per barrel, reflecting slight fluctuations in energy prices as global market conditions remained volatile.



The Turkish lira also saw movement against major currencies. The US dollar was exchanged at 34.3393 liras, while the euro stood at 37.4539 liras. The British pound traded at 44.6268 liras, reflecting the ongoing exchange rate pressures faced by the Turkish currency amid fluctuating global financial conditions.



These developments highlight the ongoing challenges in Türkiye’s financial markets, influenced by both domestic factors and global economic trends. Despite the fluctuations, the market continues to reflect the broader economic dynamics shaping investor sentiment in the country.

