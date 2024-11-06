Kuwait FM Meets Eswatini Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Tuesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Pholile Shakantu.

Minister Al-Yahya and Minister Shakantu met on the sidelines of the fourth high-level on "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms - The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process," which was hosted by Kuwait on November 4-5, 2024.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between Kuwait and Eswatini, and ways to strengthen and enhance those relations in various fields.

They also discussed developments on the regional and international arenas and a number of issues of common interest. (end)

dss











MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108855392