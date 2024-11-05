Dark Matter Technologies Announces Planned CEO Transition Effective April 2025

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced that Sean Dugan, the company's chief revenue officer, will succeed Rich Gagliano as CEO effective April 2025. Gagliano, who launched Dark Matter in 2023 following over a decade of leadership at its predecessor, Black Knight Origination Technologies, will step into the role of executive chairman.







Photo caption: Chief Revenue Officer Sean Dugan to assume CEO role at Dark Matter.

For nearly 14 years, Gagliano has led the charge to transform mortgage origination with advanced automation and AI/ML solutions. More recently, Gagliano has helped Dark Matter find its footing as an independent company combining the agility of a startup with the pedigree of a mature and experienced provider. Gagliano's vision for Dark Matter and the team he has assembled to execute on that vision have earned the confidence of banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders nationwide.

“I am incredibly proud of what we've built at Dark Matter, and I am confident the company's best days are ahead,” said Gagliano.“After years of working with Sean, I have absolute confidence in his leadership and in his team's readiness to execute on the strategy we've developed together. I look forward to supporting Sean and our clients as I transition to executive chairman, knowing that Dark Matter is in the most capable of hands.”

Gagliano's decision to step down as CEO is part of a broader plan to spend more time with family, though he will remain actively involved as executive chairman to support Dugan, the team and clients during the transition.

Dugan brings over 25 years of mortgage industry expertise, including 14 years alongside Gagliano at Dark Matter and its predecessor. Known for his client-focused approach, Dugan has played a pivotal role in shaping Dark Matter's customer-centric culture and product offerings. As CEO, he will lead the company into its next chapter, focusing on delivering solutions that enhance operational efficiency for lenders.

“Our clients are at the heart of everything we do,” said Dugan.“This transition represents an opportunity to double down on our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable our clients to succeed in a challenging market. I'm honored by the trust Rich and Constellation Software's leadership has placed in me, and I look forward to leading Dark Matter's talented team in fulfilling our vision for the future of mortgage technology.”

This planned transition reinforces Dark Matter's commitment to client success by ensuring continuity, stability and uninterrupted progress toward the company's strategic roadmap and long-term goals.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit .

Tags: @dmattertech #fintech #financialservices #mortgage

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media:

Photo caption: Chief Revenue Officer Sean Dugan to assume CEO role at Dark Matter

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie Colley

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

(678) 622-6229

...

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies