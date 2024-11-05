(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Kuwait City is set to host, from February 16 to 19, 2025, the 15th International Invention Fair of the Middle East (IIFME). Fairgoers will be introduced to technological advances and innovative efforts in sectors such as computing, civil engineering construction, industrial tool development, agriculture, education, aviation, motor vehicles, and alternative energies.

The fair is hosted by the Economic Department of the League of Arab States and the Kuwait Science Club. It is the biggest annual event of its kind in the Middle East. For the upcoming edition, entrants from 40 different countries have confirmed their participation, including India, Thailand, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Algeria, China, Canada, Iran, Morocco, Egypt, Syria, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, France, and Switzerland.

Prizes will include a USD 15,000 award from the organizers, a USD 10,000 Kuwait Science Club Award, and a USD 5,000 award from the International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva to a winner to be appointed by its jury. The GCC Patent Office will award the first, second, and third-best inventions USD 6,500, USD 4,000, and USD 2,500 at its own discretion.

Accolades will also be given by the World Intellectual Property Organization, the International Federation of Inventors' Associations, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco). Click her to find out more and apply.



Supplied

The post Kuwait to host invention fair appeared first on ANBA News Agency .