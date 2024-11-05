Global Chickpeas Market Forecast To Reach $20.97 Billion By 2028 With 7.1% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The chickpeas market is set for robust growth, projected to grow from $14.94 billion in 2023 to $15.92 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Contributing factors include the increasing demand for plant-based proteins, global food security initiatives, the popularity of traditional cuisines, advancements in agricultural practices, and a surge in import and export activities.

The market is also on track for strong growth, estimated to reach $20.97 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.1%. This expansion is fueled by a rise in sustainable agricultural practices, increasing demand for meat substitutes and vegan diets, crop genetic improvements, advancements in precision agriculture technologies, and a heightened focus on health and wellness. Key trends will include the introduction of functional foods, the use of chickpea flour in gluten-free products, the development of chickpea-based snacks, and innovations in food products.

Heightened health awareness among consumers is anticipated to stimulate growth in the market. With rising incidences of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, more individuals are gravitating toward healthier dietary choices. Chickpeas are recognized for their low glycemic index, which aids in blood sugar control, cholesterol reduction, and cancer risk mitigation. Additionally, choline, a vitamin found in chickpeas, plays a vital role in brain and nervous system functions. According to a 2021 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic disease prevalence is a significant concern in the U.S., affecting 6 in 10 adults. Thus, the growing awareness of health benefits associated with chickpeas is set to boost the market.

Major companies operating in the market include Alliance Grain Traders, BroadGrain Commodities Inc., The Wimmera Grain Company, Bean Growers Australia Ltd., Olega SA, Indraprasth Foods Ltd., Arbel Group, Alberta Pulse Growers, Isik Tarim AS, Shri Mahavir Group, Aayurmed Biotech Pvt. Ltd., RR Agro Foods, Parampara Organic, Erika Organics, Pushti Food Products, Olam International Ltd., Prism Pulses Pvt Ltd., Exports Ltd., AG Pulse LLC, Copper Mountain Energy, R. H. Ballard Art Rug & Home, AmeriSeed LLC, Busby International LLC, George F. Brocke & Sons Inc., Raj food industries Pvt Ltd., Nabi Akram Chapri Manufacturing, Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd., India's Millets Production, CGF Bourse Inc.

The market is seeing developments like the introduction of cascatelli made from chickpeas, which serve as a gluten-free pasta alternative. In February 2022, Banza LLC launched Banza Cascatelli by Sporkful, a gluten-free pasta rich in protein and fiber with low net carbohydrates, catering to health-conscious consumers.

The chickpeas market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Kabuli Chickpeas, Desi Chickpeas

2) By Form: Dried, Fresh Or Green, Frozen, Preserved/ Canned, Flour

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Grocery Stores, E-commerce Platforms, Other Distribution Channel

4) By End User: Food And Beverage, Healthcare And Nutrition, Restaurants And Food Service Providers, Other End-Users

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Chickpeas Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Chickpeas are solid, round seeds that resemble pale-brown peas and are known by various names, including garbanzo beans and Bengal gram. They are nutritious, versatile, and easy to cook, derived from the Asian legume plant Cicer arietinum.

The Chickpeas Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into chickpeas market size, chickpeas market drivers and trends, chickpeas market major players, chickpeas competitors' revenues, chickpeas market positioning, and chickpeas market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

