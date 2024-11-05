Woman, Child Injured As Russia Opens Fire At Ochakiv
11/5/2024 7:13:27 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of November 5, Russian artillery shelled the town of Ochakiv in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, leaving a local woman and child.
This was reported by the chief of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim , Ukrinform reports.
"This evening, Russian artillery shelled Ochakiv. A 13-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were injured. All necessary medical assistance is being provided," Kim wrote.
Also, according to the official, the strike caused fire in a residential building, which was quickly put out.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians seven times attacked the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv region using FPV drones with an explosive payload. In the village of Dmytrivka, one of the Russian UAVs targeted a local man on a moped, who was killed on the spot.
Two other FPV drones attacked policemen who arrived on call. As a result of the strikes, a fire broke out, which completely destroyed a police vehicle but law enforcers were not injured.
