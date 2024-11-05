One Militant Killed, 2 Indian Soldiers Injured In Jammu, Kashmir
Date
11/5/2024 7:09:58 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW DELHI, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Indian Police said on Tuesday that a militant was killed and two soldiers were injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Press Trust of India said quoting a local police official that the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Choontpathri area of Bandipora after receiving information about the presence of militants there.
The search operation turned into an encounter as the hiding militants opened fire upon the security forces and in the ensuring exchange of fire one militant was killed and two soldiers were Injured.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims denied by Islamabad. (end)
atk
MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108854579
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.