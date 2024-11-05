One Militant Killed, 2 Indian Soldiers Injured In Jammu, Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Indian said on Tuesday that a was killed and two were in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Press Trust of India said quoting a local police official that the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Choontpathri area of Bandipora after receiving information about the presence of there.

The search operation turned into an encounter as the hiding militants opened fire upon the security forces and in the ensuring exchange of fire one militant was killed and two soldiers were Injured.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims denied by Islamabad. (end)

atk









MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108854579