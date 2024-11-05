Mexico Tops U.S. Import Sources, Nears Canada In Exports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico has achieved a significant milestone in its trade relationship with the United States. Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals a record-breaking 15.9% share of total U.S. international trade from January to September 2024.



This figure represents $632.29 billion in trade value. The statistics show Mexico's strong position in the North American market.



It now ranks as the top exporter to the U.S. and the second-largest destination for U.S. exports. Canada still leads as the primary export market, but Mexico is closing the gap.



Mexican exports to the U.S. reached $378.89 billion in the first three quarters of 2024. This marks a 6.5% increase compared to the same period last year. U.S. exports to Mexico also grew, totaling $253.41 billion, a 4.2% annual increase.



In contrast, Canada and China lost market share in both exports and imports with the U.S. This shift highlights the changing dynamics of North American trade.







The three North American countries share strong cultural and economic ties, making them natural trading partners. A U.S. Senate report emphasizes the importance of the U.S.-Mexico border region.



It has become a key production hub, with manufacturers from both countries working together. They engage in shared production processes, creating a symbiotic relationship.



The report notes that many intermediate inputs are made in the U.S. and exported to Mexico. Finished products, such as cars, electronics, and appliances, are then imported back to the U.S.



This cycle demonstrates the deep integration of the two economies. Energy markets between the U.S. and Canada are also highly integrated.

North American Trade Dynamics

The automobile manufacturing sector shows strong connections among all three North American countries. These factors contribute to the region's economic interdependence.



From January to September 2024, Mexico and Canada together accounted for 30.3% of U.S. total merchandise trade. China's share stood at 10.8%.



Mexico surpassed China as the U.S.'s top trading partner in early 2023, a first in two decades. U.S. goods exports increased by 5.2% in the first nine months of 2024, reaching $2.42 trillion.



Imports grew by 2.7%, totaling $1.55 trillion. Canada experienced declines in both directions, while China showed mixed results. These trade figures emerged on the day of the U.S. presidential election.



Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in a close race, with international trade being a key campaign issue. The election outcome may influence future trade policies and relationships.



The evolving trade landscape reflects changing global dynamics. Mexico's rising prominence in U.S. trade highlights the shifting balance of economic power in North America.



In short, it also underscores the importance of regional cooperation in an increasingly competitive global market.

