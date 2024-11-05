3Q24 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3;

NYSE: VIV ), announces its results for 3Q24. Strong operating performance resulting in revenues, EBITDA, and net income growth along with reduced Capex intensity.

R$ million

3Q24

3Q23 % Y-o-Y 9M24 9M23 % Y-o-Y













Net Operating Revenue 14,039 13,112 7.1 41,264 38,565 7.0 Mobile Services 9,212 8,465 8.8 26,821 24,614 9.0 FTTH 1,790 1,570 14.0 5,264 4,568 15.2 Corporate Data, ICT, and others 1,129 1,060 6.5 3,389 3,195 6.1 Electronics 856 814 5.1 2,553 2,411 5.9 Other Revenues1 1,053 1,202 (12.4) 3,236 3,777 (14.3) Total Costs (8,089) (7,573) 6.8 (24,582) (22,999) 6.9 EBITDA 5,950 5,539 7.4 16,682 15,566 7.2 EBITDA / Net Revenue Margin 42.4

% 42.2

% 0.1 p.p. 40.4

% 40.4

% 0.1 p.p. EBITDA AL 4,702 4,400 6.9 12,965 12,111 7.1 EBITDA AL / Net Revenue Margin 33.5

% 33.6

% (0.1) p.p. 31.4

% 31.4

% 0.0 p.p. Net Income 1,667 1,472 13.3 3,785 3,429 10.4 Earnings per Share (EPS) 1.02 0.89 14.4 2.30 2.07 11.2













CAPEX ex-IFRS 16 2,495 2,626 (5.0) 6,710 6,665 0.7 Operating Cash Flow (OpCF) 3,455 2,913 18.6 9,972 8,901 12.0 OpCF/ Net Revenue Margin 24.6

% 22.2

% 2.4 p.p. 24.2

% 23.1

% 1.1 p.p. Operating Cash Flow AL (OpCF AL) 2,207 1,774 24.4 6,255 5,446 14.9 OpCF AL / Net Revenue Margin 15.7

% 13.5

% 2.2 p.p. 15.2

% 14.1

% 1.0 p.p. Free Cash Flow 1,671 1,918 (12.9) 7,139 7,556 (5.5)













Total Subscribers (Thousand) 115,245 111,582 3.3 115,245 111,582 3.3

1 Other Revenues include Voice, xDSL, FTTC and IPTV.

Net revenue grew (+7.1%

YoY) , driven by the strong performance of Mobile Service Revenue (MSR) (+8.8 YoY) , boosted by double-digit growth in postpaid revenue (+10.4% YoY) . Postpaid's strong performance is related to the increase in customer base (+7.6% YoY), which totaled 65.0 million in the quarter, driven by migrations from prepaid and adding new customers, that contributed to the +3.5% YoY increase in postpaid ex-M2M and ex-dongles ARPU, to R$53.0.

Fixed revenue

increased +3.6% YoY , driven by the FTTH (+14.0% YoY) and Corporate Data, ICT and Digital Services (+6.5% YoY) revenues . FTTH network is currently present in 444 cities (+5 cities YoY) with 28.3 million homes passed (+12.7% YoY) and 6.7 million homes connected (+12.5% YoY).

EBITDA totaled R$5,950 million (+7.4% YoY) , with a margin of 42.4% (+0.1 p.p. YoY), reflecting the strong performance of mobile service revenue (+8.8% YoY) and cost control (+6.8% YoY).

In 3Q24, Capex ex-IFRS 16 amounted to R$2,495 million (-5.0% YoY), representing 17.8% of revenues (-2.3 p.p. YoY), directed towards strengthening our mobile network, with emphasis on 5G coverage, that is already present in 394 cities, including all cities with over 200 thousand inhabitants, representing 57% of the Brazilian population.

In 9M24, Operating Cash Flow totaled R$9,972 million (+12.0% YoY), with a margin of 24.2% (+1.1 p.p. YoY) over net revenue.

Net income

attributed to Telefônica Brasil reached R$1,667 million in 3Q24 (+13.3% YoY). Shareholder remuneration paid up in 2024 was R$4,790 million (+0.1% vs FY 2023), of which R$2,190 million of interest on equity, R$1,500 million in capital reduction, while R$1,110 million were invested in share buybacks. For the years 2024 to 2026, the Company has committed to distribute an amount equal to or above 100% of net income for each fiscal year.

