Breaking Ground: Decatur Landing To Bring Affordable Housing And Vibrant Community Spaces To Brooklyn Park

Real Estate Equities, Colliers Securities, Huntington Bank, and Greater Minnesota Fund teams join together to break ground on Decatur Landing Phase II.

Bright and modern apartment interior featuring an open-concept layout, stylish finishes, and ample natural light.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Decatur Landing Phase II Breaks Ground in Brooklyn ParkWe have officially broken ground on Decatur Landing Phase II in Brooklyn Park. We are so happy to have the opportunity to share this exciting moment with so many important people. Our sincere thanks to Colliers Securities, Huntington Bank, and Greater Minnesota Housing Fund for attending this event and joining our leadership team as we embark on this new chapter for Decatur Landing. This exciting new phase is a continuation of our mission to expand housing options and create vibrant, thriving communities within the area.Decatur Landing Phase II will include 175 modern homes, marking another significant step forward in our efforts to enhance the housing landscape in Brooklyn Park. As the demand for quality housing continues to rise, we are committed to providing innovative and comfortable living spaces that cater to the needs of future residents."We are eager to see the progress unfold with Decatur Landing Phase II," said Patrick Ostrom, Managing Development Partner." This development not only represents an expansion of housing options but also contributes to the overall growth and vitality of the community."In addition to the excitement surrounding Phase II, Decatur Landing Phase I is progressing smoothly and is set to begin leasing in Spring 2025 .About Real Estate EquitiesFounded in 1972, Real Estate Equities is a leading real estate firm based in St. Paul, MN, with a mission of providing housing, building communities, and enhancing lives.

