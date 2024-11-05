PAL Robotics Celebrates 20 Years Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) PAL Robotics celebrates 20 years

PAL Robotics , a provider of automation technologies, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of“innovation and technological breakthroughs”, says the company.

Founded in 2004, the company has grown from a small Barcelona-based startup into a“global leader”, pushing transformation in fields where can make a real positive impact in people's lives.

PAL Robotics develops service robots for research, retail, healthcare, agrifood, and industrial applications, including humanoids, mobile manipulators, and autonomous navigation bases.

With endless applications, they have proven their potential in more than 50 collaborative projects with renowned universities and research centres worldwide.

PAL Robotics turns 20 on the brink of a transformative era, driven by leaps in technology and substantial market expansion, projected to reach $43.32 billion by 2027, according to Statista (2023).

In 2021 alone, over half a million new industrial robots were installed globally, marking a 31 percent year-on-year increase, according to a recent report of International Federation of Robotics (2024).

Sales of professional service robots also rose by 30% in 2023, as reported by IFR, reflecting the demand across industries.

Despite the exponential growth of the market, the company remains committed to a human-centric approach, maintaining a non-militarization position since its beginning.

Francesco Ferro, CEO of PAL Robotics, says:“Technology should always serve people. Our goal is to create robots that work with people, adapting to our habits and responding smartly to dynamic environments.”

Ferro named 'CEO of the Year'

A testament to PAL Robotics' success is the recent recognition of its CEO, Francesco Ferro, who was named CEO of the Year for his visionary leadership.

Under his guidance, the company has achieved significant innovations such as torque control, enabling robots to safely interact with humans.

Ferro explains:“While it may sound simple, achieving this sensitivity is incredibly complex.

“Torque control enhances the safety and intelligence of our machines, and we're proud to be among the few companies pioneering this technology in bipedal robots.”

Ferro, who serves on the board of directors and executive councils of several major European robotics associations, plays a key role in influencing the direction of robotics development across the continent.

A key role in shaping Europe's robotics future

Ferro's involvement in European robotics initiatives means PAL Robotics is not only a contributor, but part of a larger, collaborative effort within the European robotics value network.

As an active participant in this landscape, Ferro plays a vital role in shaping the legislative and technical frameworks that will define the future of robotics across Europe.

This involvement puts PAL Robotics in a privileged position to influence policy and ensure that its technological roadmap aligns with Europe's vision of a sustainable, secure, and advanced future.

What to expect from AI integrations with robotics

In the AI golden era, it is important to emphasize the important role that robotics brings to this field. AI needs data, and robots are uniquely positioned to gather rich, contextual information from dynamic environments.

This real-world data not only enhances AI training but also enables the development of more nuanced algorithms capable of learning from actual interactions.

As robots continue to integrate advanced sensors and machine learning capabilities, they serve as critical tools for refining artificial intelligence applications – from autonomous vehicles to smart manufacturing.

This synergy between robotics and AI is driving significant innovations, making robots not just data collectors but essential partners in developing intelligent systems that can adapt and respond to complex challenges.

Looking to the 'next 20 years of robotics'

As PAL Robotics enters its third decade, the company says its future lies in providing solutions for sustainability, AI integration, and addressing the ongoing challenges of standardization and interoperability.