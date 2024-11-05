2 Chinese Citizens Injured In Karachi Shooting

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Two Chinese citizens were wounded in a gun attack by a security guard in Pakistan's city of Karachi on Tuesday.

The Chinese nationals were shot in a security guard's firing in Kemari, Senior Superintendent of Faizan Ali told journalists.

Meanwhile, the Home Department said a clash erupted between the foreigners and security guards at a police station in the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) area.

Sindh's Home Ziaul Hassan Lanjar asked the authorities concerned to arrest the security guard involved in the incident.

He directed the deputy inspector general of police to confirm facts of the incident via a comprehensive inquiry. He sought the inquiry report and information about police action.

Lanjar stressed physical and mental fitness tests of the guards entrusted with security duties and the hiring of fully trained and fit security guards.

According to a spokesperson for the Liaquat National Hospital, where the injured are under treatment, one of the Chinese nationals is in serious condition.

In recent years, a number of Chinese citizens have been killed and wounded in attacks in different parts of Pakistan.

