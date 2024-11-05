3BR/2BA Lake Gaston Waterfront Home W/Boat House On 1± Ac Deep Water Lot Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3 BR/2 BA Lake Gaston Waterfront Home w/Boat House on 1.17 +/- Acre Deep Water Lot--ONLINE ONLY BIDDING

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces that online auction bidding will begin to close on a well maintained 3 BR/2 BA Lake Gaston home on a 1.17± acre deep water lot with 13'+ of water at the dock/boat house and 300'± of lake frontage located in Brunswick County Virginia on Wednesday, November 13 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This is a rare opportunity to purchase a Lake Gaston waterfront home. Take the off-season to customize to your taste, and be ready for Spring,” said Nicholls.“Bid now and make it yours.”“The property is conveniently located only 11.5 miles from I-85, 21 miles from South Hill and a short drive from Raleigh, NC & Richmond, VA,” said Sid Smyth, auction coordinator.“The auction's date, address and highlights follow below,” said Wilson.Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – Bidding begins closing at 5:00 PM EasternProperty Addresses: 2181 Siouan Road, Ebony, VA 23845 (Brunswick County)-Well maintained 3 BR/2 BA Lake Gaston waterfront home w/basement on 1.17± acre deep water lot.Lot has 300'± of lake frontage; 13.5'± of water at the dock & boat house.This home measures 2,816± gross sf. (1,980± finished sf. total), and features an open floor plan with a kitchen (appliances convey); family room w/fireplace; dining room; sun porch off the kitchen overlooking the lake; partially finished walk-out basement w/work shop; attached 1 car drive under garage.Hardwood flooring & carpet.Wrap around porch w/additional lake views; gravel driveway.Heating & Cooling: heat pump & central AC.Well & septic system; electric water heater“The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Smyth.For more information, call Sid Smyth (434) 955-0708 or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

