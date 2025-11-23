4 Key Signs Team Vision Could Triumph At WWE Survivor Series Wargames Showdown

Team Vision's chances at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames look strong. Four signs point to their victory.

Brock Lesnar never returns for minor scraps. His past battles with Cody Rhodes left unfinished business, and Rhodes himself reminded fans of those clashes on SmackDown. Lesnar's hunger for revenge and gold remains evident. He recently throttled John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, proving he is still one of the most dangerous men in wrestling. His sheer physical dominance, even surpassing Roman Reigns, could tip the balance in Team Vision's favor, giving them the monster presence they previously lacked.

Jey Uso, despite his popularity, has shown heelish tendencies in recent months, largely stemming from losing the World Heavyweight title. While he values Roman Reigns' advice more than Jimmy's, he has reconciled with his twin. Yet his issues with CM Punk and LA Knight linger. A shocking heel turn from Jey would provide WarGames with a dramatic twist, breaking the pattern of good guys simply overcoming villains as seen in the last two years.

Roman Reigns often claims sole credit for the Bloodline's success, but his alliance with Paul Heyman was crucial. Jey Uso's dismissal of Heyman's role is equally misguided, as the Wiseman remains a vital advantage Team Punk lacks. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Bronson Reed are aligned, while Lesnar's reunion with Heyman strengthens their cohesion. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre's disdain for Team Punk adds fuel to Vision's collective drive. Their unity and shared animosity could prove decisive.

Bookers thrive on adversity between top faces, and this year's WarGames offers plenty. Last year, Punk backed the Bloodline against Solo Sikoa's team. Now, Punk and Reigns are on the same side again, but dynamics have shifted. Reigns lost to Bronson Reed, while Punk captured the World Heavyweight title. Reigns demands respect, while Punk marches to his own beat. This tension could derail Team Punk's cohesion, giving Team Vision the opening they need to secure victory.