Walgreens And Learn Look Locate Celebrate Three Years Of Collaboration With New Breast Cancer Resources

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Learn Look Locate (LLL), a trusted global community dedicated to breast health education, proudly announces the expansion of its collaboration with Walgreens, a leader in healthcare and oncology support. Now in its third year, this collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to empowering breast cancer patients and caregivers by offering vital health information through Walgreens online cancer resources page .Milestone Year in the LLL/Walgreens CollaborationOver the past three years, the collaboration between LLL and Walgreens has evolved to provide even more comprehensive resources:Year One: LLL launched a dedicated web page within Walgreens cancer support section, offering educational materials and resources for breast cancer patients and their caregivers.Year Two: The collaboration expanded with the introduction of a specialized interview series, featuring Alex Cosimano, PharmD, a Walgreens oncology pharmacist, who provided expert insights on medication management and patient care.Year Three: LLL's resources are now available directly through Walgreens cancer resources page, marking a significant step in providing breast cancer patients with greater access to information on screenings, early detection, comprehensive care, fertility preservation, and survivorship support.Empowering Patients through Comprehensive ResourcesAt the heart of LLL's mission is the commitment to supporting breast cancer patients and caregivers with accurate, compassionate information. This expanded collaboration enables LLL to provide life-saving resources to a broader audience, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their treatment and health.“We are incredibly proud of our ongoing collaboration with LLL. Over the past three years, we've provided invaluable resources and support to breast cancer patients and their caregivers, reinforcing our commitment to comprehensive healthcare and community support,” said Laly Havern, PharmD – Therapy Director, Clinical Pharmacy Strategy, Walgreens.“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Walgreens, a trusted leader in healthcare,” said Cynthia Jordan, Founder and CEO of LLL.“Together, we are making a meaningful impact by offering critical resources for breast cancer patients at every step of their journey.”Walgreens: Committed to Comprehensive Oncology SupportWalgreens remains dedicated to personalized care for oncology patients through its specialized pharmacies, which offer expert counseling, medication management, and customized care plans. With the integration of LLL's resources, Walgreens further strengthens its commitment to ensuring patients have access to up-to-date information on breast cancer treatment, survivorship, and ongoing care.For more information about LLL, visit .For more information about Walgreens cancer resources, visit .Media Contact: Cynthia Jordan...407-592-4474

