Doha, Qatar: The polling stations in the country for the draft constitutional amendments for the year 2024 to the permanent of the State of Qatar, witnessed over 70% turnout of participating citizens by 3pm today.

Giving out details on the turn out for the referendum, of Interior said that 72 percent had participated in the by 3pm.



Of this, 93% voters are from inside Qatar, while 7% are from outside the country who participated through Metrash.

It further added that the percentage of male voters is 43% while 57% are female voters.

