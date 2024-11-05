Voter Turnout Of 72% Recorded Until 3Pm In Referendum Today
11/5/2024 9:17:34 AM
Doha, Qatar: The polling stations in the country for the draft constitutional amendments for the year 2024 to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, witnessed over 70% turnout of participating citizens by 3pm today.
Giving out details on the turn out for the referendum, Ministry of Interior said that 72 percent had participated in the referendum by 3pm.
Of this, 93% voters are from inside Qatar, while 7% are from outside the country who participated through Metrash.
It further added that the percentage of male voters is 43% while 57% are female voters.
