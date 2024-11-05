Kuwaiti FM Meets With SCO Chief
11/5/2024 9:16:57 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Tuesday with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Fourth High-Level conference on "Enhancing International Cooperation in Combating terrorism and Building Resilient Border Security Mechanisms - Kuwait Stage of the Dushanbe Process," held in the country on November 4 and 5, 2024.
During the meeting, they reviewed the close partnership between Kuwait and the SCO, and discussed ways to enhance international efforts to combat terrpros, crimes and drug trafficking and to support international peace and security, as well as regional and international cooperation in this regard. (end)
