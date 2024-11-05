New OFT To PST Converter Launched By Datavare
11/5/2024 9:16:22 AM
Users can convert OFT files to PST formats with this software. Additionally, it enables users to import OFT files into Outlook PST right away.
This solution makes it simple to export selective items or the entire OFT mailbox data to PST files. OFT files and attachments can be swiftly converted to any file format by users. All duplicate stuff is eliminated from the OFT mailbox. Exporting OFT files to any destination is completely up to the user.
Important aspects of this program
1. Import OFT files straight into PST files.
2. Convert OFT files of any size to the necessary format with ease.
3. Offer a date-range filter so that necessary data can be exported from OFT files.
4. Before converting, properly preview the content of the OFT file.
5. Improve the OFT file by offering naming convention choices and eliminating duplicates.
6. The original database hierarchy and attachments are unharmed.
7. Independent and trustworthy OFT file conversion.
8. To fully comprehend the features of the software, download a free demo.
Extra features:
1. Round-the-clock technical assistance
2. The availability of lifetime licenses
3. The first few things in each folder can be freely converted.
The CEO of DataVare opinions
In the words of the CEO of DataVare, "We aimed to provide quality and safe conversion." We developed this straightforward application with this objective in mind to make it easier for users to convert OFT to PST files. We are certain that it will be embraced by all users because it is incredibly user-friendly and accessible to all.
About DataVare.
The well-known business DataVare offers expert tools for a range of solutions, such as backup, contact management, PDF management, email migration, and more. Every product in the business has undergone extensive testing and been shown to produce outcomes. To its users' advantage, the
