Urban Forum Exhibition Highlights Urban Planning, Sustainability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Abdulaziz Faisal

CAIRO, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The World Urban Forum, organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Program (Habitat), offered opportunities to exchange experiences and best practices on urban development issues and methods to improve the lives of millions of people.

The exhibition, which accompanied the 12th edition of the World Urban Forum (WUF12), reflected the interest of national and local governments, private companies, non-governmental organizations and academics to display pioneering projects, innovations and new technologies in the fields of architecture and urban development.

The exhibition area, held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo, was about 20 thousand square meters, and included 136 pavilions for countries and international and local organizations participating in the Urban Forum.

The exhibition would provide an opportunity for visitors to learn about the latest housing solutions, urban planning and smart technology applications in cities, in addition to introducing models of successful projects in the fields of renewable energy and sustainable transportation. (end)

aff









