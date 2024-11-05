IDF abducts ‘senior Hezbollah official’

(MENAFN) In a dramatic escalation of tensions along Israel’s northern border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly carried out an "unprecedented" operation deep inside Lebanon, resulting in the abduction of a Lebanese identified as a senior Hezbollah operative. The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, approximately 30 miles north of Beirut, in the coastal town of Batroun. Heavily armed Israeli special forces are said to have landed on a beach, seized the individual, and then quickly retreated by speedboat into international waters.



The IDF identified the captured man as Imad Amhaz, describing him as a key Hezbollah operative responsible for the group’s naval operations. According to Israeli military sources, Amhaz was taken to Israeli territory for further interrogation. The raid is being seen as highly significant due to its boldness and the distance from the Israel-Lebanon border—approximately 100 miles inside Lebanese territory, marking the first time Israeli forces have conducted such an operation so deep within Lebanon.



The Lebanese government has confirmed the abduction but contested the IDF's characterization of Amhaz, insisting that he was a civilian naval officer, not a Hezbollah member. Lebanese officials claim that Amhaz was seized near his home, only about 100 yards away from his residence, which raises questions about the identity and role of the individual involved.



Hezbollah, the powerful militant group that has long been a thorn in Israel's side, quickly condemned the operation, calling it an act of "Zionist aggression." While the group has not yet verified Amhaz’s affiliation with Hezbollah, its rhetoric suggests that the incident is being viewed as a provocation by the Israeli military.



The operation has already drawn significant international attention, with many observing the heightened risk of further escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, whose relationship has been marked by conflict and proxy warfare in the region. The kidnapping of an alleged senior figure from the group, particularly in an operation carried out so far from the border, signals a potential shift in Israeli strategy regarding Hezbollah's presence in Lebanon.

