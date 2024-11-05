Ex-Bolivian leader goes on hunger strike as backers retaliate

(MENAFN) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced he is going on a hunger strike as protests between his supporters and the of President Luis Arce continue to intensify. Morales’ hunger strike is a dramatic escalation in the ongoing standoff, which has seen his supporters block major roads across the country for 19 days in protest against Arce's economic policies and what they perceive as unfair prosecution of the former leader.



The protests, which have disrupted daily life and caused significant economic strain, have primarily centered around accusations that the Arce administration is politically targeting Morales. His supporters claim that the government is attempting to silence him and undermine his legacy, particularly regarding the policies he implemented during his time in office. In response, Morales has called for peaceful dialogue, urging activists to temporarily pause the roadblocks, while emphasizing his decision to go on a hunger strike as a means to exert pressure on the government.



In a message posted to X (formerly Twitter), Morales stated, "We do not want bloodshed. We have always sought a sincere dialogue." He further urged protesters to consider halting their roadblocks temporarily in the hopes of opening the door for discussions with the government. In his statement, he also demanded that the Bolivian government withdraw military and police forces from the streets and expressed his intention to seek international mediation through friendly countries and global organizations.



The hunger strike comes after the Bolivian government issued a firm response to the protests. On Wednesday, President Luis Arce warned that the government would "exercise its constitutional powers" to end the blockades if they were not lifted. The government has framed the roadblocks as harmful to the economy and public safety, emphasizing that they disrupt the supply of essential goods, including food, fuel, and medicine, to local communities.

