Kuwait's Moi Arrests Gang Involved In Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) - The of Interior (MoI), through the General Department of Residency Affairs Investigations, announced on Tuesday the arrest of five individuals on charges of human trafficking.

These suspects allegedly collaborated with citizens to recruit workers and charging fees ranging from KD 800 to 1,300 per individual.

In a press statement, the General Directorate of Security Relations and emphasized that these actions align with the directives of the Acting Prime Minister, of Defense, and Minister of Interior, Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, to intensify search and investigation operations to uncover any illegal activities and combat them decisively.

The ministry reaffirmed its full commitment to enforcing the law impartially, stating that security personnel remain vigilant against any violations, and noted that all necessary legal measures have been taken against the suspects, who have been referred to the Public Prosecution. (end)

