Kuwait's Moi Arrests Gang Involved In Human Trafficking
Date
11/5/2024 7:08:28 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) - The Ministry of Interior (MoI), through the General Department of Residency Affairs Investigations, announced on Tuesday the arrest of five individuals on charges of human trafficking.
These suspects allegedly collaborated with citizens to recruit workers and charging fees ranging from KD 800 to 1,300 per individual.
In a press statement, the General Directorate of Security Relations and media emphasized that these actions align with the directives of the Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior, sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, to intensify search and investigation operations to uncover any illegal activities and combat them decisively.
The ministry reaffirmed its full commitment to enforcing the law impartially, stating that security personnel remain vigilant against any violations, and noted that all necessary legal measures have been taken against the suspects, who have been referred to the Public Prosecution. (end)
ajr
MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108852327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.