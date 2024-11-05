Poland clarifies rejection to provide old warplanes for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Poland has explained its decision to withhold the transfer of its remaining Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, stating that it must first secure adequate replacements for these aircraft to maintain its own national defense. In a statement issued on Thursday, Pawel Wronski, spokesperson for the Polish Foreign Ministry, clarified that Poland is facing its own security challenges and cannot afford to deplete its air force capabilities at this time.



Despite being one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters in its ongoing conflict with Russia, Poland has reiterated that its priority is to ensure its own air defense remains robust. Wronski noted that Poland’s current fleet of 48 F-16 fighter jets, while capable, is not sufficient to provide full control of its airspace. The country has already ordered 32 F-35 jets to bolster its air defense in the future, but for the moment, Poland’s reliance on its MiG-29s remains crucial.



“There must be means to intercept any potential threat heading towards Poland,” Wronski stated in an interview with Ukrinform, a Ukrainian news agency. He emphasized that Poland cannot afford to part with its MiG-29 jets until its air defense capabilities are adequately upgraded with new planes, as the current fleet does not offer comprehensive coverage.



Poland has already been a significant contributor to Ukraine’s defense, supplying a variety of military equipment, including armored vehicles, artillery systems, and a portion of its MiG-29 fleet. Wronski also highlighted that Poland had provided Ukraine with the "maximum number" of MiG-29s it could spare, along with essential spare parts to maintain these aircraft. However, despite these generous contributions, Ukraine has continued to press for more military support, particularly seeking additional aircraft and requesting that Poland assist in intercepting incoming missiles in Ukrainian airspace.



Poland’s refusal to part with its MiG-29s comes as part of a broader strategic calculus, as Warsaw balances its commitment to Ukraine with the pressing need to defend its own borders amid heightened tensions in Eastern Europe. Poland has also expressed concerns over regional security, particularly as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to draw in neighboring nations, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.



This decision highlights the delicate balancing act Poland faces as it navigates its role as a key NATO ally and supporter of Ukraine. While Poland remains firmly behind Ukraine in its fight against Russia, it is also mindful of its own defense needs and the importance of maintaining a capable military force in an increasingly unpredictable security environment.

