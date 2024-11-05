(MENAFN) The British is under strain from the new government’s budget, which The Times describes as highly damaging, especially to family-owned businesses and farmers. The Labour Party is criticized for its "spiteful" tax increases that appear to disproportionately target these groups, straining the very foundation of local enterprise. The Times report underscores how these policies threaten key contributors to the economy and suggests Labour’s fiscal measures could stifle growth.



The report’s author, James Dyson, founder and chief engineer of Dyson, pointed to Finance Minister Rachel Reeves’ introduction of a 20 percent "family death tax." Dyson argues that this tax, levied each time a generation of family businesses is handed down, discourages not only the continuation of existing businesses but also the creation of new ones. Dyson claims the policy is a direct blow to the longstanding culture of family-owned businesses in the UK.



Family businesses, whether they’re independent retailers, food producers, or disruptive innovators, are essential to the UK economy. With nearly five million family businesses generating around 14 million jobs and contributing billions in taxes, these enterprises form the backbone of the country's economic stability. The report expresses concern that targeting these businesses with heavy taxes will undermine their contributions to public services and local communities.



Moreover, Dyson criticizes the Labour government for appealing to foreign investors while imposing crippling costs on local businesses. He highlights how abolishing subsidies for commercial property, which date back to 1976 and were strengthened under Gordon Brown, has left British households facing hefty tax bills whenever a property owner passes away. Foreign family-owned businesses, private equity firms, and public companies are exempt from these taxes, leaving domestic family enterprises to bear the brunt of Labour’s fiscal policies.

