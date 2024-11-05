Black & Veatch Announces Collaboration With Baker Hughes On Standard LNG Solution Utilizing PRICO® Technology At ADIPEC...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- Black & Veatch, a global liquefied natural (LNG) infrastructure solutions leader, has announced from ADIPEC 2024 a collaboration agreement with Baker Hughes, an company, to utilize Baker Hughes' LM9000 gas turbine and compression with Black & Veatch's leading PRICO® liquefaction technology as another offering for clients seeking mid-scale solutions. The collaboration aims to bring a standard LNG solution to the LNG that is capable of producing up to 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) per train with capitally efficient, consistent and proven results.

Black & Veatch's industry leading PRICO® technology became the world's first proven floating LNG liquefaction technology to achieve production on a floating facility in 2016 and since that time PRICO® has become the market-leading liquefaction technology with 6 different projects having taken final investment decision (FID). Baker Hughes' LM9000 is the most efficient aeroderivative gas turbine in its class, 65+ megawatt (MW), with 44% efficiency in ISO conditions. LM9000 is suitable for a variety of mechanical drive and power generation applications, including onshore and offshore LNG projects. The new collaboration agreement has taken the existing technology and yielded a new standard solution that can be applied for both onshore and offshore applications.

“Technology and collaboration are both key pillars in our strategy to continue supporting our customers with innovative solutions that meet their needs and enhance sustainable energy development. We are honored to expand our collaboration with Black & Veatch and explore opportunities to combine our respective expertise for future LNG projects,” said Alberto Matucci, vice president, Gas Technology Equipment of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes.

“This collaboration is an offering to clients that moves towards the next generation of mid-scale LNG trains,” said Youssef Merjaneh, senior vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Black & Veatch.“We are in process of deploying PRICO with the Baker Hughes' LM9000 and compression technology on a current project in construction and we are excited to now be able to offer this optimized solution to both onshore and floating LNG facilities that are considering mid-scale trains to monetize their natural gas assets and enable global LNG trading necessary to support the energy transition.”

