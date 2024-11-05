Chemonics Acquires Berlin-Based Luvent Consulting, Strengthening Its Global Reach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON and BERLIN, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemonics International, a leading sustainable development company, announced its of Luvent Consulting, a prominent Berlin-based company specialising in sustainable development solutions. This strategic partnership signals Chemonics' commitment to expanding its presence in Europe and beyond, as it continues to address complex global challenges.

With 50 years of experience, Chemonics has established itself as a trusted partner in delivering innovative and effective development solutions in more than 150 countries. By joining forces with Luvent's expertise and network, Chemonics aims to strengthen its support for international partnerships working towards tailored, locally driven solutions to communities around the world.

"Acquiring Luvent Consulting represents an exciting milestone for Chemonics as we grow our client base and expand our capabilities," said Jamey Butcher, Chemonics President and CEO. "Luvent's extensive experience and understanding of the sustainable development landscape align seamlessly with our mission to promote meaningful change worldwide. Together, we look forward to driving even greater impact and advancing the sustainable development goals."

Luvent brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a specialist in international development, delivering innovative solutions in digital transformation, private sector development, and climate action. As a value-driven company, the Luvent team has successfully implemented projects worldwide on behalf of European donors, earning recognition for their innovative approaches, measurable results, and inclusive partnerships.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Chemonics, a leader in the international development sector," said Alexander von Brühl-Pohl, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Luvent. "This partnership will enable us to leverage our expertise on a larger scale, reaching more communities and driving positive change where it is needed most."

"This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Luvent Consulting as we integrate Chemonics' extensive global resources with our innovative approach to international development," said Benedikt Pollmeier-Aletras, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Luvent. "We are eager to leverage Chemonics' deep experience and infrastructure to deliver even more impactful and sustainable solutions, especially in partnership with European funding institutions. Together, we can drive forward the evolution of development cooperation in a purposeful and value-driven way."

The acquisition of Luvent underscores Chemonics' commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in the global development community. By combining resources, networks, and expertise, Chemonics and Luvent aim to deliver sustainable solutions that address the world's most pressing challenges, from poverty alleviation to environmental conservation.

About Chemonics International:

Chemonics International is a leading sustainable development company that works in more than 100 countries around the world. Our mission is to promote meaningful change to help people live healthier, more productive, and more independent lives. For more information, please visit .

About Luvent:

Luvent Consulting is Europe's specialist in developing and implementing innovative solutions for the most pressing challenges in international development. By focusing on digital transformation, climate action, and sustainable economic growth through private sector partnerships, we are dedicated to delivering value-driven, transformative projects that create lasting impact, empower communities, and safeguard the well-being of future generations." For more information, please visit



