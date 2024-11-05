Kuwait FM Meets DCO Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Secretary General of Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al-Yahya in Kuwait Monday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of High-Level International on "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms -- The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process", held in Kuwait between November 4-5.

They discussed issues related to digital transformation, strengthening the partnership between Kuwait and DCO members, and ways to exchange expertise in the fields of digital economy, information technology, and employing technology in efforts to combat terrorism. (end)

