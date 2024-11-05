Ukrainian Drone Destroys Russian Buk System In Eastern Sector
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, a kamikaze drone belonging to the Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Buk M-2 anti-aircraft system.
According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of troops reported this on its Telegram channel and posted a respective video.
“In one of the areas, the paratroopers are destroying enemy personnel and armored vehicles. In particular, a company of attack UAVs hit a Buk M-2 anti-aircraft missile system of the occupiers with a kamikaze drone strike,” the video description reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 169 combat engagements were recorded at the front over the past day, including 27 attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.
Photo is illustrative
