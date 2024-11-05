Iran, Azerbaijan Hold Joint Naval Drill In Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Nov 5 (NNN-IRNA) – The Iranian and Azerbaijani naval forces, yesterday, staged a joint rescue and relief drill in the Caspian Sea.

The exercise, dubbed“AZIREX2024,” was hosted by Iran's Navy, and themed“Cooperation for Peace and Friendship,” the report said.

It added, the drill involved the Iranian army's maritime and aerial units, including homegrown Deylaman destroyer, Peykan (Arrow), Separ (Shield), Joshan (Armour) guided-missile cruisers, a Bell 212 helicopter, and watercraft belonging to other Iranian armed forces, as well as, Azerbaijan's rescue and relief vessels.

Mohsen Razzaqi, spokesman of the exercise, said, the two countries' vessels successfully carried out rescue and relief operations, having transferred passengers from a burning watercraft to the coast and extinguished the fire.

He added that, the other operations carried out during the exercise were, aerial photography, conformation simulation, and tactical arrayal scenarios.

He stressed that, Iran attached great importance to ensuring security at the regional and international levels, assuring that the Iranian naval forces would not allow any aggression against the country from the sea.– NNN-IRNA