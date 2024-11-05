Autumn Makes City More Attractive, Serene
Date
11/5/2024 12:07:42 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With autumn-locally known as harud sweeping across the Kashmir Valley, the landscape is transformed into a beautiful tapestry of red, orange, and yellow as maple trees display their vibrant hues.
Known for their breathtaking beauty during this season, these trees attract locals and visitors alike to witness nature's artistry.
“Autumn is truly magical here,” says Faheem Ahmad, a Srinagar resident. He said the maples give the valley such a warm and vibrant glow that it's impossible not to stop and admire the scene.
In Kashmir, autumn is one of the most cherished seasons, with maples standing as symbols of the season's beauty.
Local parks, gardens, and streets are filled with people capturing this moment making it a popular time for family outings and photography.
“People often call autumn here paradise,” said Zahid, a local, saying that the colours are a reminder of the beauty each season brings.
As locals flock to see these beautiful displays, the season not only enhances the natural beauty of Kashmir but also highlights the cultural connection residents have with the region's landscapes.
|
