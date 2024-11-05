Soldier Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident In J & K's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Rajouri/Jammu – An personnel died and another got when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place near Badog village in Kalakote late this evening, the officials said.

Naik Badri Lal and Sepoy Jai Prakash were found critically injured by the rescuers and shifted to hospital, they said, adding that Lal succumbed in the hospital.

