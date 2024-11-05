عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Soldier Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident In J & K's Rajouri

Soldier Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident In J & K's Rajouri


11/5/2024 12:07:38 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Rajouri/Jammu – An army personnel died and another got injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place near Badog village in Kalakote late this evening, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naik Badri Lal and Sepoy Jai Prakash were found critically injured by the rescuers and shifted to hospital, they said, adding that Lal succumbed in the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN05112024000215011059ID1108851099


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search