What To Do With The Waste?

MENAFN - 3BL) Coach's SVP of Global Marketing and Sustainability, Joon Silverstein, was invited by TED to speak on the innovative work Coachtopia is doing to reimagine waste and its role in shaping human progress. The TED Talk explored how changing our understanding of waste can lead to a more circular future in fashion. Using Coachtopia's new Alter/Ego collection, she discussed the challenges and discoveries on the road to circularity and how these lessons are shaping our ongoing work at Coach.

What is Coachtopia? Launched in 2023, Coachtopia was founded with a mission to help advance a circular fashion system. This is an ongoing journey for us, in which we're prioritizing progress over perfection. We are on the road to circularity, meaning we're committed to iteratively exploring and innovating new ways of making and remaking our products, while working to measure our impacts along the way.

By crafting according to our Made CircularTM principles, our goal is to lower the carbon footprint of our products compared to those made by conventional methods. At the same time, we're collaborating with trusted industry partners to find ways of designing out waste and reducing emissions across Coachtopia's entire supply chain.

