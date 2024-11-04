Nuvve To Provide Third Quarter 2024 Financial Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Investor Call to be Held Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. ("Nuvve") (Nasdaq: NVVE ), a green company that provides a globally-available, commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) designed to enable electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provides other grid services, will provide third quarter 2024 update on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Conference Call Details

Nuvve will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, along with other company developments at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT), Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

To participate in the call, please register for and listen via a live webcast, which is available in the 'Events' section of Nuvve's investor relations website at

. In addition, a replay of the call will be made available for future access.

About Nuvve

Nuvve (Nasdaq: NVVE ) is a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform. Nuvve's mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. For more information, please visit nuvve.

Nuvve Investor Contact

[email protected]

+1 (619) 483-3448

Nuvve Press Contacts

[email protected]

+1 (619) 483-3448

