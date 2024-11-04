Brutal Israeli Regime Launches Airstrikes At Syrian Farms

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS/JERUSALEM, Nov 5 (NNN-SANA) – The Brutal Israeli Zionist targeted areas near the Syrian capital, Damascus, last night.

“The brutal Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting several civilian sites south of Damascus,” resulting in material damage, the Syrian of Defence said, in a statement.

Specific details on the extent of the damage were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, the Zionistic Israeli military said in a statement that, it struck a site“used as Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria,” aiming to“undermine the intelligence abilities of Hezbollah.”

The barbaric military said, the compound attacked reportedly“served as a branch of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters, an independent intelligence gathering, coordination, and assessment network under the direct command of Hezbollah's Head of Intelligence.”

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the strikes consisted of three separate attacks on farms, located in southern and south-eastern Sayyidah Zaynab, within the Damascus countryside.

The observatory reported confirmed human casualties but did not provide specific numbers.

The targeting of“Hezbollah's intelligence assets in Syria” follows a broader Zionist Israeli campaign against Hezbollah sites and operatives in Lebanon.– NNN-SANA