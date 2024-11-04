عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

First Pacific Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results


11/4/2024 5:16:03 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the“Company”) (OTC Pink: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific bank (the“Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, underscored by the sixth consecutive quarter of profitability.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2024 include:

  • Total assets ended Q3 2024 at $434 million , up $14 million from $420 million at year end 2023.
  • Total deposits ended the third quarter of 2024 at $342 million, up $9 million since year end 2023.
  • Total loans ended the third quarter of 2024 at $268 million, down $7 million from year end 2023.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the third quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 8.8% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.8% .
  • As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $49 million , including funds invested overnight, up $27 million since year end 2023.
  • Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities in place on September 30, 2024, totaled $143 million .

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $345 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $272 thousand in Q2 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $249 thousand, up from $198 thousand in Q2 2024. For the nine months ending September 30, 2024, the Company reported $608 thousand in net income, up from a net loss of $219 thousand reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2023.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets and the allowance for credit losses is 1.16% of total loans.

“We are encouraged by our results, as evidenced by six consecutive quarters of profitability,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board of Directors.“We continue to maintain a solid capital, liquidity, and financial standing and are well-positioned to execute our strategy and deliver sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders.”

“Our third-quarter results reflect a strong and consistent period of profitability, driven by increased core deposit growth, stable credit quality, and a disciplined approach to expense management,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We are pleased with our performance and continue to look for opportunities to expand our customer base through strategic investments in technology and innovation that aim to enhance the customer experience.”

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact Media Relations Contact
Jim Burgess Amanda Conover
858.461.7302 562.501.9062
... ...


--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First Pacific Bancorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $ 23,584,084 $ 4,671,483 $ 7,317,500 $ 4,308,149 $ 4,240,871
Fed funds sold & int-bearing balances 25,520,000 37,860,000 37,575,000 18,060,000 20,410,000
Total cash and cash equivalents 49,104,084 42,531,483 44,892,500 22,368,149 24,650,871
Debt securities (AFS) 3,041,852 3,077,666 5,138,340 5,257,049 5,266,653
Debt securities (HTM) 101,260,391 102,202,926 103,474,749 104,343,133 105,447,814
Total debt securities 104,302,243 105,280,592 108,613,089 109,600,182 110,714,467
Construction & land development 23,067,204 24,651,513 25,480,398 27,070,749 24,721,763
1-4 Family residential 58,082,570 68,588,393 68,521,663 66,567,165 64,925,441
Multifamily residential 28,966,811 26,800,829 26,947,419 27,128,177 28,484,194
Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 99,715,860 94,643,169 97,893,840 99,627,812 99,859,450
Commercial & industrial 57,342,017 53,504,969 54,785,564 53,938,659 55,374,111
Consumer & Other 780,639 1,831,036 1,123,918 865,849 569,736
Total loans 267,955,101 270,019,909 274,752,802 275,198,411 273,934,695
Allowance for loan losses (3,109,975 ) (3,109,975 ) (3,109,975 ) (3,109,975 ) (2,974,427 )
Total loans, net 264,845,126 266,909,934 271,642,827 272,088,436 270,960,268
Premises, equipment, and ROU net 1,452,886 1,714,833 1,992,588 2,268,671 1,850,187
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,287,129 1,298,084 1,313,367 1,328,651 1,343,934
Bank owned life insurance 5,257,550 5,227,763 5,198,654 5,170,521 5,142,322
Accrued interest and other assets 7,505,380 7,476,554 7,415,609 7,392,301 7,616,948
Total Assets $ 433,754,398 $ 430,439,243 $ 441,068,634 $ 420,216,911 $ 422,278,997
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 129,473,091 $ 144,240,187 $ 133,945,262 $ 121,348,095 $ 130,982,957
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 24,660,000 24,797,108 28,166,207 34,716,150 47,304,776
Money market and savings 143,270,628 143,497,864 148,732,230 139,011,862 131,505,430
Time deposits 44,388,137 41,060,590 38,662,227 38,235,413 22,504,646
Total deposits 341,791,856 353,595,749 349,505,926 333,311,520 332,297,809
Borrowings 50,000,000 35,000,000 50,000,000 45,000,000 50,000,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities 3,430,132 3,781,444 3,936,909 4,530,208 2,934,831
Total liabilities 395,221,988 392,377,193 403,442,835 382,841,728 385,232,640
Shareholders' Equity:
Capital stock and APIC 37,117,627 36,970,386 36,788,606 36,699,786 36,508,987
Retained earnings 2,151,305 1,902,788 1,705,174 1,543,264 1,487,800
Accum other comprehensive income (736,522 ) (811,124 ) (867,981 ) (867,867 ) (950,430 )
Total shareholders' equity 38,532,410 38,062,050 37,625,799 37,375,183 37,046,357
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 433,754,398 $ 430,439,243 $ 441,068,634 $ 420,216,911 $ 422,278,997


First Pacific Bancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees $4,817,174 $4,655,844 $4,700,535 $4,653,303 $4,458,616
Debt securities 499,268 514,613 543,857 544,330 585,047
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 450,166 573,022 410,685 258,178 271,266
Total interest income 5,766,608 5,743,479 5,655,077 5,455,811 5,314,929
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 1,790,578 1,687,121 1,746,032 1,542,541 1,408,092
Borrowings 444,250 524,599 507,390 705,324 567,115
Total interest expense 2,234,828 2,211,720 2,253,422 2,247,865 1,975,207
Net interest income 3,531,780 3,531,759 3,401,655 3,207,946 3,339,722
Provision for credit losses - - - 101,538 191,428
Net interest income after provision 3,531,780 3,531,759 3,401,655 3,106,408 3,148,294
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges, fees and other income 106,628 96,460 108,365 108,769 122,367
Sublease income 53,975 52,970 53,872 53,872 53,384
Gains (losses) on sale of assets 15,335 - - (12,982 ) 101,844
Gains on early payoff of debt - 144,325 - - 123,077
Total noninterest income 175,938 293,755 162,237 149,659 400,672
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits 2,154,290 2,182,674 2,178,486 1,954,029 2,311,113
Occupancy and equipment 374,069 363,695 368,816 384,088 377,795
Other expense 834,281 1,007,247 794,158 894,440 823,677
Total noninterest expense 3,362,640 3,553,616 3,341,460 3,232,557 3,512,585
Income before income tax expense 345,078 271,898 222,432 23,510 36,381
Income tax expense (benefit) 96,563 74,281 60,524 (31,955 ) (15,550 )
Net Income (Loss) $ 248,515 $ 197,617 $ 161,908 $ 55,465 $ 51,931
Earnings per share basic (QTR) $0.06 $0.05 $0.04 $0.01 $0.01
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,288,851 4,283,351 4,281,653 4,231,841 4,174,529


First Pacific Bancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees $14,173,553 $12,051,909
Investment securities 1,557,738 1,735,019
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 1,433,873 742,649
Total interest income 17,165,164 14,529,577
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 5,223,731 3,201,945
Borrowings 1,476,239 1,735,403
Total interest expense 6,699,970 4,937,348
Net interest income 10,465,194 9,592,229
Provision for credit losses - 804,428
Net interest income after provision 10,465,194 8,787,801
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges, fees and other income 311,453 347,054
Sublease income 160,817 158,202
Gains (losses) on sale of assets 15,335 142,075
Gains on early payoff of debt 144,325 123,077
Total noninterest income 631,930 770,408
NON INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits 6,515,450 6,604,574
Occupancy and equipment 1,106,580 1,086,189
Other expense 2,635,686 2,230,137
Total noninterest expense 10,257,716 9,920,900
Income before income tax expense 839,408 (362,691 )
Income tax expense (benefit) 231,368 (143,307 )
Net Income (loss) $ 608,040 ($ 219,384 )
Earnings (loss) per share basic (YTD) $0.14 ($0.06 )
Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD) 4,284,634 3,912,161


First Pacific Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
2024 2024 2024 2023 2023
($$ in thousands except per share data) 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr
EARNINGS
Net interest income $ 3,532 3,532 3,402 3,208 3,340
Provision for loan losses $ 0 0 0 102 191
Noninterest income $ 176 294 162 150 401
Noninterest expense $ 3,363 3,554 3,341 3,233 3,513
Income tax expense $ 97 74 61 (32 ) (16 )
Net income $ 249 198 162 55 52
Basic earnings per share $ 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.01 0.01
Weighted average shares outstanding 4,288,851 4,283,351 4,281,653 4,231,841 4,174,529
Ending shares outstanding 4,291,927 4,283,351 4,283,351 4,231,841 4,231,841
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.05 % 0.05 %
Return on average common equity 2.58 % 2.10 % 1.73 % 0.59 % 0.56 %
Yield on loans 6.98 % 6.97 % 6.84 % 6.69 % 6.60 %
Yield on earning assets 5.58 % 5.52 % 5.49 % 5.35 % 5.26 %
Cost of deposits 2.05 % 1.96 % 2.05 % 1.89 % 1.70 %
Cost of funding 2.32 % 2.28 % 2.35 % 2.37 % 2.09 %
Net interest margin 3.42 % 3.40 % 3.31 % 3.15 % 3.30 %
Efficiency ratio 90.7 % 92.9 % 93.8 % 96.3 % 93.9 %
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.61 % 8.57 % 8.26 % 8.61 % 8.48 %
Book value (BV) per common share $ 8.98 8.89 8.78 8.83 8.75
Tangible BV per common share $ 8.68 8.58 8.48 8.52 8.44
ASSET QUALITY
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 0 0 0 0 0
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 3,110 3,110 3,110 3,110 2,974
ALLL to total loans 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.09 %
Nonperforming loans $ 991 77 160 61 0
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total loans $ 267,955 270,020 274,753 275,198 273,935
Total assets $ 433,754 430,439 441,069 420,217 422,279
Deposits $ 341,792 353,596 349,506 333,312 332,298
Loans to deposits 78.4 % 76.4 % 78.6 % 82.6 % 82.4 %
Shareholders' equity $ 38,532 38,062 37,626 37,375 37,046
Full-time equivalent employees 44 44 46 45 44
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)
Total loans $ 273,960 267,766 275,578 276,016 268,186
Earning assets $ 410,298 416,965 412,791 404,210 400,993
Total assets $ 424,199 430,830 426,592 417,595 414,457
Deposits $ 346,142 346,032 341,226 323,300 329,121
Shareholders' equity $ 38,267 37,788 37,443 37,179 36,469

MENAFN04112024004107003653ID1108850179


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search