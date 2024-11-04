First Pacific Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights for the third quarter of 2024 include:



Total assets ended Q3 2024 at $434 million , up $14 million from $420 million at year end 2023.

Total deposits ended the third quarter of 2024 at $342 million, up $9 million since year end 2023.

Total loans ended the third quarter of 2024 at $268 million, down $7 million from year end 2023.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.

The Bank ended the third quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 8.8% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.8% .

As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $49 million , including funds invested overnight, up $27 million since year end 2023. Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities in place on September 30, 2024, totaled $143 million .



For the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $345 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $272 thousand in Q2 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $249 thousand, up from $198 thousand in Q2 2024. For the nine months ending September 30, 2024, the Company reported $608 thousand in net income, up from a net loss of $219 thousand reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2023.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets and the allowance for credit losses is 1.16% of total loans.

“We are encouraged by our results, as evidenced by six consecutive quarters of profitability,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board of Directors.“We continue to maintain a solid capital, liquidity, and financial standing and are well-positioned to execute our strategy and deliver sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders.”

“Our third-quarter results reflect a strong and consistent period of profitability, driven by increased core deposit growth, stable credit quality, and a disciplined approach to expense management,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We are pleased with our performance and continue to look for opportunities to expand our customer base through strategic investments in technology and innovation that aim to enhance the customer experience.”

