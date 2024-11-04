(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo by Erik Melvin

Diane Warren to Be Honored at ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment 2024; "Papallas" Animated Series Premiere to Follow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Legendary songwriter Diane Warren, a 15-time Academy Award nominee and recipient of an honorary Oscar in 2022, will be honored at the 6th Annual ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment (TiE) on November 4, 2024. Warren will receive the ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment award in recognition of her extraordinary career and her pioneering work on "Weightless," the first song to be released as an immersive video experience.

"Diane Warren is an undeniable icon in music. Her ability to merge profound emotion with innovation has defined her decades-long career," said Valentina Martelli, CEO of ITTV and TiE. "Her contribution to 'Weightless' exemplifies her forward-thinking approach, bridging music with immersive technology." Warren, who has penned countless chart-topping hits and received accolades across the music and film industries-including multiple Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe awards-continues to shape the future of music with "Weightless," performed by international singer Arilena Ara, which uses the cutting-edge V-Nova PresenZ format. This technology, developed by V-Nova, delivers a 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) immersive experience, allowing viewers to move freely within a scene, making them feel as though they are part of the song itself. "Weightless", released by V-Nova Studios, will be available through immersiX, V-Nova multi-content app, on Steam VR by the end of November. This groundbreaking project further underscores Diane's forward-thinking vision and her dedication to embracing the future of music and technology.

After the ceremony honoring Warren, ITTV will premiere "Papallas: The World is Beautiful Because It Is Round," a reimagined animated series. Nearly 60 years after legendary creative Armando Testa introduced the iconic characters, the series makes a spectacular return in dazzling 3D animation. The 26 episodes of 6 minutes each, of the first season, are produced by Armando Testa in collaboration with Rai Kids.

The new "Papallas" follows four charming characters-Pepper, Pillow, Pixel, and Puff-as they journey from their planet to explore Earth, discovering its diversity and wonder. Their adventures, guided by curiosity and humor, engage young audiences with themes of inclusion, discovery, and environmental appreciation.

"We're thrilled to have at ITTV a first look at such an iconic animated series with a fresh, contemporary twist," said Valentina Martelli. "'Papallas' captures the joy of exploration and the beauty of diversity, making it an inspiring and entertaining experience for children today."

"Papallas" alongside the tribute to Diane Warren showcases ITTV's dedication to celebrating both timeless creativity and cutting-edge innovation, combining the best of technology and storytelling. Diane Warren, a musical icon whose career spans decades, has gifted the world with some of the most memorable songs in popular music history. She has written nine #1 and 33 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001 and received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award from the organization in June 2024. She has received 15 Academy Award nominations, is a GRAMMY winner, EMMY winner, a two-time Golden Globe winner, and an Honorary Oscar recipient. Her songs have been featured in more than 150 films. Her talent is truly unparalleled. Warren most recently wrote the original song“The Journey” performed by H.E.R. for the feature film The Six Triple Eight directed by Tyler Perry and scheduled to be released by Netflix in December 2024

###

ITTV and TiE are created and produced by Good Girls Planet

Supported by MTLA.

With the contribution of: Insvrgence, V-Nova, V-Nova Studios, and IbiscusMedia.

Partners include: Fremantle, Rai Fiction, Roku, Sky Studios, Titanus Production, GL Sonic Works Production, Kepown, LSPG.

Cultural Partners: Ecoflix, Kinéo Award, Sharjah Animation Conference, USC School of Cinematic Arts.

Media Partners: Los Angeles Times, Extra TV, Ciak, Cinecittanews, FRED Film Radio, Bubble, KikaPress.

Sponsors: Bindi, De Cecco, Di Stefano Cheese.

Under the Patronage of APA – Audiovisual Producers Association, Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles, Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles, Italian Cultural Institute in Los Angeles, ITA – Italian Trade Agency, Toscana Film Commission, Veneto Film Commission.

For more information, media inquiries, or to register for the event, please visit:

and

Katie Timmons

Sheldon Strategy and Consulting

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.