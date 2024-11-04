The Fashion Institute Of Technology Presents Live Art Duel

FIT students to create art in real time, during timed rounds at the inaugural event and competition

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIT presents Live Art Duel , the college's first live painting competition and event, where FIT students from different disciplines will create works of art in various mediums over the course of three timed rounds. While the artists work, spectators will watch the creative process come to life. At the end of each round, a panel of esteemed judges will vote for their favorite works, and finalists will eventually face off in the championship round. All artwork will be auctioned following the event, with proceeds benefiting FIT students and the FIT Foundation. Each student participant will receive a prize.

Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and music while meeting other attendees, including established creatives, collectors, and influencers who are interested in supporting arts education while seeing FIT's talented students at work.

The event is generously supported by Marc Jacobs, Blick Art Materials, James Tralie, and The RealReal.