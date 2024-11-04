Liveline Launches Liveline DIREQTM At Pack Expo 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Liveline team of Premier

Tech Digital is thrilled to announce the launch of Liveline DIREQTM at Pack Expo. This new extension of its 3D line builder, Liveline, is set to transform the way equipment suppliers and solutions Integrators connect with their customers.

Created with the made FriendustrialTM mindset, Liveline DIREQTM is a first-of-its-kind directory of equipment specifically designed for the world. "Liveline DIREQTM is the next step in our mission to empower equipment & product manufacturers with cutting edge tools, transforming every stage of the sales and design process into a seamless and innovative experience," said Vincent Martel, General Manager at Liveline.

The secure platform allows equipment suppliers to effortlessly distribute their machine assets, which can then be seamlessly integrated into 3D projects and proposals by prospects, customers, and engineering firms. This innovative solution not only increases the visibility of OEM solutions but also fosters a collaborative environment for planning future manufacturing projects, as shares Jeremie Golding, Designer-Estimator at Structurack:

"Liveline has revolutionized our presentation process, saving us time and impressing our clients."

Additionally, Liveline is now free to use for product manufacturers and for anyone looking to build factory layouts using the assets provided via Liveline DIREQTM. "With Liveline, clients easily visualize our solutions," notes Ghyslain Thivierge, Sales Coordinator at Machinex. "Real-time iterations and exploring ideas in meetings are game changers."

This Friendustrial TM platform empowers product manufacturers and solution integrators to build detailed layouts, integrate industrial assets directly, and collaborate with their equipment manufacturing partners. This democratizes access to advanced 3D factory building capabilities, fostering greater innovation and efficiency across the manufacturing sector.

"We could only manage to include 3D visuals in 10% of our proposals. Now, with Liveline, it's part of 90%!" highlighted Jorge Abraham Peña, Application Manager at Premier Tech.

Liveline will showcase this new solution at Pack Expo in early November 2024. Visit us at booth N-5536 to experience Liveline DIREQTM firsthand and see how it can revolutionize the way you collaborate and manage your industrial manufacturing projects.

About Premier Tech Digital

Premier

Tech Digital is driven by the creation of bold solutions that others deem impossible. Eager to reinvent customer connections, solutions such as LivelineTM empower equipment manufacturers to transform their industries.

Not only this business group develops and integrates user-friendly innovative smart manufacturing and 3D visualization solutions, but it also designs and creates forward-thinking digital products. Its various products, services and technologies aim to support and accelerate digital transformation for both clients and other business groups within Premier Tech. They contribute to transform industries, rethink business and operational processes, create value, gain competitive advantages and amplify return on investment.

