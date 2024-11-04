Georgiana Masgras Named Rising Talent Award Winner By The Healthcare Internet Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame (HIHOF) announced today that Georgiana Masgras has been selected as a Rising Talent award winner. The award will be presented during the 28th Annual Healthcare Internet , to be held November 10-13, in Austin. This is the first time HIHOF has given this type of award.



The Rising Talent Award was created to encourage younger people who have less experience in their careers by showing them that there are opportunities for growth and community development, even if they've had only a few years of experience. HIHOF judges were looking for people who:



.Actively participating in the healthcare marketing industry for 3-5 years.

.Show active participation and growth in the industry.

.Receive favorable attention, both inside and outside of their organization, during their first 3-5 years in the industry.



Masgras, MA, MBA is Head of Martech at UCLA Health, where she has served in progressive roles over the past nine years, most recently as Director of Digital Engagement overseeing digital marketing, web and social media strategy, and online reputation for the top-ranked academic medical center in Los Angeles.



At UCLA Health, Masgras has spearheaded the launch of a best-in-class enterprise web CMS, leading the design, development, content strategy, migration and seamless end-to-end deployment of the new Drupal platform. She has more than 15 years of experience in web and digital transformation, and a track record of driving large-scale digital strategy, omnichannel marketing and digital product development to enhance customer experience and support business growth.



About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:



The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare Internet industry. The organization's purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the“history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry. The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit .



