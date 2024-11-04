Kymeta Unveils Its Second Multi-Orbit, On-The-Move Flat-Panel Antenna The Goshawktm U8

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- World-leading flat-panel satellite antenna company, Kymeta ( ), today announced the launch of the Goshawk u8, a hybrid geostationary/low Earth orbit (GEO/LEO/Cellular) terminal. Designed for seamless mobility, the Goshawk u8 offers a fully customizable solution that integrates easily across a wide range of and vessels, delivering reliable, network-redundant connectivity on the move, to address mission-critical requirements for global forces.

As the second multi-orbit, multi-network, modem-agnostic terminal in Kymeta's product suite, the Goshawk u8 builds on the company's growing portfolio in the Multi-X market. The Goshawk u8 reflects Kymeta's ongoing commitment to providing highly configurable, resilient, and innovative communications solutions.

“The Goshawk u8 addresses the increasing demand for high-performance, mobile connectivity in unpredictable environments,” said Rick Bergman, President and CEO of Kymeta.“With its software-defined capabilities, the Goshawk u8 ensures consistent, secure communications even in the most remote and rugged conditions.”

The terminal's multi-orbit capabilities provide enhanced availability and flexibility, offering a low-power, low-profile solution that is easy to deploy and operate. Designed to meet the operational needs of global defense forces and other demanding industries, it ensures robust performance in challenging environments.

With the Goshawk u8, Kymeta continues to push the boundaries of satellite communication technology, delivering solutions that empower customers with always-on connectivity, anywhere in the world.

Attendees of the Global MilSatCom in London, UK on November 4th – 7th are encouraged to visit us to see the Goshawk u8 in person and to speak with a member of the Kymeta team.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is the industry leader in flat panel intelligent communications platforms, providing purpose-built solutions across a variety of enterprise and military applications and unlocking the commercial value of space to address the vast, unmet demand for ubiquitous broadband and truly mobile connectivity for customers around the world. Its innovative metasurface technology, coupled with a software-first approach, delivers the first commercially available, metamaterial-based and electronically steered flat panel satellite antenna. Kymeta's low-cost, low power and high throughput solutions make it easy to connect on the move or while stationary – for any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or fixed platform – enabling industries on earth to transform their operations by harnessing capacity in space.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

