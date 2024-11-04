Technomic Announces 2025 U.S. And Canada Foodservice Trend Predictions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) After a challenging year, both markets are poised for exciting rebounds in 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Technomic has released its latest predictions on what will impact the restaurant both in the U.S. and Canada, with individual What Will Thrive in 2025 whitepapers for each market.“In the U.S., the outlook for 2025 is brighter, as operators plan to fully activate pricing tactics and spur on new product introductions to drive guest frequency and check average,” reports Technomic.“Also poised for improved performance-led by national and regional chain growth-the Canadian foodservice industry will welcome consumers back to restaurants with less-conventional foods and beverages on the menu.”U.S. trend highlights:* With an expected economic rebound in 2025, mergers and acquisitions are set to rise, reshaping the foodservice landscape and resulting in consolidated restaurant groups with greater purchasing power* Delivery will continue to be de-emphasized as consumers weigh its convenience against its costs, resulting in a shift toward carryout, curbside pickup and drive-thru* Enhancements to regional favorites will drum up excitement, such as plant-based takes on traditionally meat-forward Southern dishes and upscale versions of indigenous American frybreadReserve your spot at our complimentary 2025 U.S. Trends webinar:Tue., Nov. 5 | 11:00 a.m. ESTPresented by:Joe Pawlak, Managing PrincipalKatie Belflower, Manager, Menu Research & InsightsRegister here for the U.S. webinar.Canada trend highlights:* An uptick in restaurant visitation, particularly for weekend occasions, will cause operators to invest more heavily in dining room upgrades and outstanding service quality* Chaos cookery will take center stage as operators look to differentiate and capture consumer attention with buzzworthy yet polarizing items (e.g., olive oil coffee), shock-factor ingredient callouts (e.g., lactic acid) and over-the-top mashups (e.g., s'mores burger)* Umami-one of the five basic tastes-will proliferate on menus, with kitchens spotlighting traditional umami-rich global condiments, like miso, as well as emerging varieties, such as Thai fish-and-chile sauce nam jim jaewReserve your spot at our complimentary 2025 Canadian Trends webinar:Thu., Nov. 7 | 11:00 a.m. ESTPresented by:Wade Hanson, Senior PrincipalKatie Belflower, Manager, Menu Research & InsightsRegister here for the Canadian webinar.Press inquiries: ...Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic's latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at

Clare Toledo

Technomic

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.