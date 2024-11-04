Date
11/4/2024 2:12:25 PM
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Registration is now open for companies wishing to participate in the eighth edition of the Jordan Food expo in 2025, the largest food industry fair in the country. The event will take place in capital Amman from February 24 to 28.
According to information about the event shared by the Jordanian Embassy in Brasília, the Jordan Food Expo is an opportunity for companies worldwide seeking to enter the Jordanian food and beverage market. The expo hosts up to 30,000 attendees daily from various countries, including Russia, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.
According to the event organizers, the expo attracts CEOs of food and beverage companies, representatives from the transport sector, consultants, importers, and distributors within this industry. There are exhibition opportunities for producers of meat, non-alcoholic beverages, infant nutrition, fresh and frozen foods, sweets, condiments, pasta, oils, and dairy products, as well as areas for suppliers of uniforms, equipment, and packaging.
Find out more here
Read more:
Jordan welcomes 4.7 million tourists
Jordan's industrial exports grow
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
Supplied/Jordan Food Expo
The post Jordan to hold food fair appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
MENAFN04112024000213011057ID1108849491
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.