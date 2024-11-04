Jordan To Hold Food Fair

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Registration is now open for companies wishing to participate in the eighth edition of the Jordan Food in 2025, the largest food fair in the country. The event will take place in capital Amman from February 24 to 28.

According to information about the event shared by the Jordanian Embassy in Brasília, the Jordan Food Expo is an opportunity for companies worldwide seeking to enter the Jordanian food and beverage market. The expo hosts up to 30,000 attendees daily from various countries, including Russia, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

According to the event organizers, the expo attracts CEOs of food and beverage companies, representatives from the transport sector, consultants, importers, and distributors within this industry. There are exhibition opportunities for producers of meat, non-alcoholic beverages, infant nutrition, fresh and frozen foods, sweets, condiments, pasta, oils, and dairy products, as well as areas for suppliers of uniforms, equipment, and packaging.

