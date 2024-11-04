Jordan, Saudi Arabia Reiterate Strong Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez met on Monday with Saudi Ambassador to Amman, Nayef bin Bandar Sudairy, to discuss strong ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and explore ways to strengthen their collaboration across various sectors.

During the discussion, Fayez praised the advanced level of cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the deep-rooted, enduring they share, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He emphasised that both King Abdullah II and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Saud, are dedicated to preserving and building upon these relations for the benefit of their mutual interests and to support broader Arab and Islamic causes.

Ambassador Sudairy extended his congratulations to Fayez on his recent appointment as Senate President, underscoring the strong, multifaceted relations between the two countries and the shared commitment to furthering them in ways that support the prosperity of both nations and their citizens.