Jordan, Saudi Arabia Reiterate Strong Diplomatic Relations
Date
11/4/2024 2:12:19 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez met on Monday with Saudi Ambassador to Amman, Nayef bin Bandar Sudairy, to discuss strong ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and explore ways to strengthen their collaboration across various sectors.
During the discussion, Fayez praised the advanced level of cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the deep-rooted, enduring bond they share, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
He emphasised that both his majesty King Abdullah II and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Saud, are dedicated to preserving and building upon these relations for the benefit of their mutual interests and to support broader Arab and Islamic causes.
Ambassador Sudairy extended his congratulations to Fayez on his recent appointment as Senate President, underscoring the strong, multifaceted relations between the two countries and the shared commitment to furthering them in ways that support the prosperity of both nations and their citizens.
MENAFN04112024000028011005ID1108849488
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.