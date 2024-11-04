Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Eagle Cornice Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The national leader in commercial roofing acquires a leading company performing commercial roofing in Cranston, RI

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tecta America , the national leader in commercial roofing, announces the of Eagle Cornice Company , based in Cranston, RI.

Eagle Cornice Company has served businesses and organizations of all sizes across New England since 1901. The entire Eagle Cornice team pride themselves on serving their customers in a prompt, safe, and timely manner and has established itself as a premier provider of new construction, re-roofing and service & maintenance services. Eagle Cornice's team approach, culture and commitment to safety has been the key to their success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eagle Cornice Company to our family of companies. For almost 125 years, Eagle Cornice has been a premier commercial roofing contractor in Rhode Island with service to all of the New England area. David Soccio and his team, including partners Jon Hogberg and Joe Brillon, share our commitment to quality, integrity, and providing the best service in their markets. We look forward to working with David and the rest of the Eagle Cornice team as they continue to provide outstanding service to their loyal customer base", said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's CEO.

David Soccio will continue to run the day-to-day operations as General Manager alongside other key members of management and his entire workforce. The operation will be known as Eagle Cornice Company, a Tecta America Company, LLC.

“It was extremely important for us to partner with an established company that would ensure the long-term future of Eagle Cornice. Since our inception almost 125 years ago, we have taken immense pride in being one of the best commercial roofing contractors in New England. By partnering with Tecta, we will continue to grow, provide additional opportunities for our people and to build on the legacy of Eagle Cornice for years to come,” said David Soccio, President of Eagle Cornice Company.

Tecta America Corporation has grown to over 100 locations nationwide and is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, with an impeccable quality and safety reputation. Tecta is an approved applicator of all major manufacturers.

