(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New delivers on-demand training and customizable marketing materials to accelerate time-to-market and unlock business growth

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., the leading cloud communications platform for service providers, today announced the launch of the Alianza Marketing Portal (AMP), reinforcing their commitment to empowering service providers. AMP streamlines training and enablement programs by consolidating more than 100 go-to-market resources, onboarding programs, and training modules into a single, comprehensive platform. AMP transforms how service providers sell, market, and support Alianza-based services, fostering agility, efficiency, and increasing their competitive edge in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Continue Reading

Product and marketing teams within communications service providers are continually required to develop, update, and distribute the right training materials and product information to their sales teams and customers. For customers of all sizes, AMP offers a single repository of customizable assets that aligns with demonstrated market need and ensures internal teams only see the materials relevant to their roles and contracted products. This targeted approach reduces complexity, improves clarity, and streamlines onboarding, allowing providers an accelerated time to market.

Alianza Marketing Portal Empowers Service Providers with Turnkey Tools and Training

Post thi

"At Alianza, enabling service providers isn't just part of what we do – it's everything we do," said Jonathan Wagner, Chief Commercial Officer at Alianza. "AMP is designed to empower our customers by providing turnkey, brandable resources that keep pace with the high velocity of platform innovation delivered by Alianza. This resource furthers our commitment to equipping operators with the tools required to lead, grow, and drive successful outcomes for end-user customers."

Key features include:



Personalized Experience : Tailored content aligned to each user's role and product focus, providing clear, relevant resources for faster time-to-market.

On-Demand Onboarding & Training : Streamlined, on-demand onboarding programs and LMS (Learning Management System) courses, helping teams gain expertise in Alianza's products and services more quickly and efficiently. Retain Brand Equity : Easily co-branded or rebranded marketing assets, ensuring providers can retain brand identity while effectively positioning Alianza solutions to their end-user customers.

AMP is available exclusively to Alianza customers. Quarterly updates will add more than 25 new resources to the AMP, ensuring customers continue to have access to the most relevant and up-to-date materials. For more information about the AMP, watch the video tour or, reach out to an Alianza Customer Success Manager, or [email protected] .

About Alianza

Alianza is the leading

cloud communications platform

for service providers. We help our customers supercharge growth, reduce costs, and transform into modern techcos. With Alianza, service providers can navigate the end of the softswitch era and upgrade to a cloud-native solution to power both legacy voice and next-gen cloud communications services - including cloud meetings, collaboration, and text messaging. Our team of experts is passionate about simplifying service delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences. Learn more about our solutions at and follow us on

LinkedIn

and

X .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Alianza, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED